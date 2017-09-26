The event will include appearances by former Minnesota Vikings player Ahmad Rashad and current player Adam Thielen, as well a family activities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and prize drawings.

Tours of the new faciility and sports performance demonstrations will be offered.

Twin Cities Orthopedics opened the 50,300-square-foot facility on Sept. 5. The building replaces a previous location in the Woodwinds Health Campus.

Services offered at the facility include orthopedic and sports medicine clinic, sports performance and training center, scans and imaging, physical therapy and hand therapy. Orthopedic urgent care is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily without a referral.

For information on the grand opening, visit www.tcomn.com/blog-article/blog/7374.