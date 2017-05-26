Woodbury's Craft Beer and Kitchen to close

Further details weren’t available; a manager Friday declined to comment beyond “yes” that it was closing, and she said the restaurant’s owner did not want to comment.

Neither the restaurant’s website nor its Facebook page had any mention of the news Friday afternoon.

The independent restaurant, which offered a curated list of more than two dozen craft beers, many local, has been open at that location since summer 2014.

Attempting to bridge the divide between common suburban fare and urban gastro pub, Craft featured a menu of flatbreads, noodle bowls, steaks, ribs and chops.

