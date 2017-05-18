Shepard Farm community gardens open in Cottage Grove

“All you have to provide are your seeds and time and labor,” he said.

The plots are not raised beds, but spaces in an open field staked off.

Plots are $125 each, with a limit of four per family.

Oberdorfer said the rest of the property is still off-limits, and the trails have not been improved for public access yet.

“The gardens are the only thing (available) this year,” he said. “We’re going to be graduating the space as we go.”

To reserve a garden space, contact Oberdorfer at 651-789-5285 or doberdorfer@dodgenaturecenter.org.

Though nature center staff had hoped to have beehives up and running this summer, pollinator fans will have to wait one more year to rent out their hives.

When they are able to offer it, there will be two rental options. Space can be rented to place one’s own beehive, or take a beekeeping class and rent a beehive.