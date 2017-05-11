Primrose construction set in motion in Cottage Grove

Franchise owners Mickey and Melinda Arora searched for a place to build the private preschool in Cottage Grove for over four years before breaking ground May 4.

Mayor Myron Bailey said staff worked to help them find a location.

"(We asked), 'How do we get a home for you here in Cottage Grove,'" he said. "We truly wanted it here."

Melinda Arora said she wanted to open the school because she "fell in love with Primrose because of the philosophy and curriculum."

The school is expected to open late 2017.

For more information, contact Arora at mmarora@primrosecottagegrove.com.