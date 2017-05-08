Portillo's announces opening date in Woodbury

The opening also marks the 50th restaurant location to open, as well the first in the state after the company set off to expand beyond the Wind City in recent years.

A Portillo’s restaurant in Maple Grove is also in the works. That decision came after some Maple Grove council members reversed course after previously voting down the restaurant.

The Woodbury City Council approved the Portillo’s last fall, and the company broke ground on the building early this year.

Located off of Radio Drive near Cabela’s, the Woodbury restaurant will feature a Prohibition-era theme, including images of Al Capone and other 1920s gangsters splashed across the walls.

The 9,000 square foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, making it one of the city’s largest restaurants.

Plans for the Portillo’s also includes double drive-thru lanes and an outdoor patio.

Known mainly for its Chicago-dogs and Italian-style beef, Portillo's menu includes hamburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes, malts and its “famous” chocolate cake.

Portillo’s is also inviting guests who want to get a sneak peek prior to the Woodbury opening.

More information is available at portillos.com/woodbury.