Junction 70 restaurant in Cottage Grove races to finish line

"Everything will start to roll out at we get more product in the door," he said. "Everything will happen organically."

Though there is still outside work such as the parking lot, pavement and landscaping, Lehman said they were "trying to get open as quickly as possible."

"The community is in deep want and need," he said.

The restaurant had a soft open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, mostly for family and friends.

"We want to make sure if any kinks arise we're able to contain any quirks that might come up in the opening stages," Lehman said. "It's a brand new building, brand new everything."

Lehman and his business partners Dave Voss and Jason Fleig will offer a game room, patio, 36 rotating taps and Sunday breakfast in addition to lunch and dinner at the new eatery. The trio are planning a grand opening sometime in June.

"It's been a long time coming, and we're pleased to bring our expertise to the community," Lehman said.

Junction's full menu will feature foods from pizza to steak. Lehman said they will even have an on-site smoker to smoke bacon and even blue cheese to help "add that extra touch."

Online: www.junction70grill.com