    Woodbury Gander Mountain to close following company's bankruptcy

    By Maureen McMullen on May 2, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.
    Gander Mountain in Woodbury will close following the company's March 10 bankruptcy filing. Photo by Maureen McMullen.

    The Woodbury Gander Mountain is among 160 stores slated to close following the company's bankruptcy filing in March.

    Camping World Holdings Inc., a national retailer based in Illinois, announced Monday, May 1, it had won a bankruptcy auction for taking over St. Paul-based Gander Mountain Co. The company plans to liquidate the stores' inventory.

    Management at the 10470 Hudson Road store declined to comment, but the storefront sported a "STORE CLOSING" sign Tuesday, April 2.

    Camping World Holdings Inc. and a group of liquidators were chosen as the winning bidders of a bankruptcy auction April 28.

    Camping World focuses mainly on recreational vehicles. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO, said in a statement that the liquidation will allow the company to start with a "clean slate" as it evaluates a new inventory.

    Similar retailers in Woodbury have also shifted ownership.

    Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro announced last fall it was buying Cabela's in a $4.5 billion deal. The purchase has had little impact on the Woodbury location.

