Woodbury Gander Mountain to close following company's bankruptcy
The Woodbury Gander Mountain is among 160 stores slated to close following the company's bankruptcy filing in March.
Camping World Holdings Inc., a national retailer based in Illinois, announced Monday, May 1, it had won a bankruptcy auction for taking over St. Paul-based Gander Mountain Co. The company plans to liquidate the stores' inventory.
Management at the 10470 Hudson Road store declined to comment, but the storefront sported a "STORE CLOSING" sign Tuesday, April 2.
Camping World Holdings Inc. and a group of liquidators were chosen as the winning bidders of a bankruptcy auction April 28.
Camping World focuses mainly on recreational vehicles. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO, said in a statement that the liquidation will allow the company to start with a "clean slate" as it evaluates a new inventory.
Similar retailers in Woodbury have also shifted ownership.
Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro announced last fall it was buying Cabela's in a $4.5 billion deal. The purchase has had little impact on the Woodbury location.