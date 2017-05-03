Former school district land to become Cottage Grove restaurant
McDonald's may have nearby competition in the coming months.
A drive-thru quick service restaurant is planned at 7362 East Point Douglas Road, next to Muffler Doctor and two doors down from McDonald's.
The land, directly across from the District Service Center, was sold to Java Properties by School District 833 April 6.
Java Properties owner Mark Krogh said they will construct a building and lease it to the restaurant. They are currently under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot identify the business.
The school district sold the 0.74-acre property for $132,000, as they had no plans to use the vacant parcel.
