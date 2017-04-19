Cottage Grove business showcase highlights local industry

Chamber president Alex Sheppard said the showcase will be similar to previous years in size and scope.

Mandana the balloon artist is expected to return, and the Carpenter Nature Center and 3M will have interactive children's activities as well.

Food vendors include Eagles Bar and Grill, Bella Pizza, Applebee's, Culver's, Cub Foods and Perkins will offer samples.

"It's usually something special they'd like to show," said Mary Slusser, showcase planning committee member.

Hy-Vee will give its first introduction to the community with a standard booth at the showcase.

Sheppard said he would urge community members to attend because it's a great opportunity to discover area businesses and support the local business.

"Come see what the business community has to offer," he said.

Area businesses attending range from health and wellness services to reality and from landscaping to interior design.

The first 500 attendees will receive an insulated tote bag, and all can enter to win prizes including a television, rounds of golf at Mississippi Dunes and a one-night stay at Hope Glen Farm.

If you go:

The Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Showcase is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and is free and open to the public at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena, 8020 80th Street.