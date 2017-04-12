Whole Foods to open May 24 in Woodbury's CityPlace

Whole Foods plans to launch its Woodbury store by hand-tearing a 5-foot-long braid of bread in place of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a long-time company tradition.

Customers can grab a piece as they enter the store at 9 a.m. on May 24.

The opening day event also includes gift card giveaways for the first 500 customers. The unmarked cards range between $5 and $50. One customer will receive a $500 gift card.

Lorne Petkau, the Woodbury store’s Team Leader, praised Whole Foods’ selection of natural and organic products in a prepared statement Wednesday.

“From hard-to- find ingredients to high-quality meats and poultry to everyday pantry staples, residents from the health conscious to devoted food enthusiasts will find what they’re looking for,” Petkau said.

The 45,000-square-foot Whole Foods joins a final handful of businesses opening at the mixed-use site this spring.

Elion Partners, the lead developers for CityPlace, plan to hold a June 29 event to mark the completion of the project's retail phase following openings from Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, La-Z-Boy and Sierra Trading Post.

The project's next phase includes construction of a TRIA Orthopaedic Center, a medical office building and a 120-room Marriott Courtyard hotel, which will join the Residence Inn that opened last fall.

Whole Foods currently operates five stores in the Twin Cities, with the majority of its locations being in the west metro.

The Woodbury market plans to hire 100 employees.

According to information from the City of Woodbury, the cost of building the Whole Foods was about $3 million.

A spokeswoman for Whole Foods said the company plans to release more information about the Woodbury store before it opens.

Note: This story has been updated from the April 12 print edition of the Bulletin to reflect new information about Whole Foods.