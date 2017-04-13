NTB takes over Cottage Grove Midas location

"Staff is very willing to stay late," Olsen said. "We're all about service and that's what we're eager to do." Most of those staff members crossed over from Midas when the change was made, along with two additional people.

Cottage Grove's NTB manager Shawn Oswald — who worked at the Midas for 19 years before the change — said not much has changed other than the "name and different paperwork."

"There's familiar faces," he said. "The people working are the same."

Olsen said at the grand opening and ribbon cutting April 9 that they've been busy since the March opening, and is looking to stay that way.

NTB has been expanding in the metro, and currently has 27 metro locations, Olsen said.

"This is the latest and greatest addition to the team," he said.