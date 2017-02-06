Booth fees start at $175 for Chamber members and $225 for non-Chamber members. Fees will increase after Feb. 17. The fees for educators is $150 and $200. For an additional space, the cost is decreased $50.

For details and to register, visit www.cottagegrovechamber.org/events.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For details, contact Nicole Toni at 651-458-8334 or email office@cottagegrovechamber.org.

Aronson is Youth Service Bureau development director

Andree Aronson is the new development director at the Youth Service Bureau office in Stillwater.

Aronson previously served as director of development and organizational advancement at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.

A longtime resident of the St. Croix Valley, she has extensive grant writing and development experience from her years at NAMI and as an independent consultant, including her work with other nonprofits in the area. She also served as an elected member of the Stillwater Area School Board from 2004-08 and did grants management and public relations work for the Partnership Plan for Stillwater Area Public Schools for six years.