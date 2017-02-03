Old Cottage Grove's Furber Farm adds on for winter events

Since they opened in August 2015, catering has been fulfilled either outside the barn or in a space just inside the door.

When they started doing winter events at the beginning of the season, caterers used the room, but with the doors constantly opening and closing, the space can get cold.

"We just want to have catering space, that's not outside, and is heated and cooled," Angi Butt said.

The addition allows for more winter events. They started offering winter dates — and have scheduled 11 events between November and February — without really announcing it, but it will be full-fledged next winter.

Above the catering space, they will add more bathrooms to the upper level.

The addition will match the style of the rest of the barn, and the rest of the additions, with the curved barn ceiling and white exterior.

It will look the same as the other outcropping on the west side, and once the next one is completed, the Butts plan to design a patio area between the two.

"We're always dreaming and thinking of what more we can do," she said.

The two have a lot more ideas up their sleeves, like someday making a bed and breakfast out of the house on the property, or renovating the pole barn.

"We're kind of a go big or go home couple," she said.