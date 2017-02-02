Duffy's buffs up: St. Paul Park service station gets new owner

Moser bought Duffy's and stepped in around June. He's been learning and upgrading the station ever since.

"Each day I'm learning more, just trying to figure out how to do things, and get used to the repair side and the gas side," he said. "We've had a lot of growing pains with it; hopefully we're past that."

Moser is mostly concentrating on upgrades and improvements to the station at this time, including new pumps, signs, concrete and new systems.

"Gary was very old-school and still did everything by paper," he said. "We're slowly but surely getting into the 21st century."

One of the reason Nelson's deal fell through in 2015 was that the pumps hadn't switched to an EMV/chip reader system.

Moser said he's still working on that system change, along with the myriad other changes he needs to make.

"It doesn't go as quickly as you would like," he said.

There's also the problem of the cost of improvements, which just keep increasing.

"It just keeps going up and up and up," Moser said. "There's a little bit of sticker shock that goes along with it."

Summit competition

Moser said he's not interested in being a competitor with the SuperAmerica across Summit Avenue from him, or any other big name stations for that matter.

"Mainly because if I decide to compete with them, I probably wouldn't be able to," he said. "They have something that I don't have and that's OK."

However, he admits that he has something the big chains don't have either, as a service station and independent operation.

"There's still the small town, locally owned, independent station feel to it," Moser said. "A lot of customers like that versus the corporately-owned station. I just think there's an advantage there ... That's a little niche that I can take advantage of."

Currently, he's looking into partnering with Minnoco, so that he has help financing the improvements while being able to keep his own brand.

"At some point I need to improve the image and the look (of Duffy's) and I'm hoping Minoco will help do that without giving up the small town locally owned feel," Moser said.

"I definitely don't want to be construed as a corporate chain," he added.

Part of wanting to keep it a local, independent shop has to do with being a self-described "community guy."

"I really wanted to own something in the Park or Grove, and so far it's been exciting," he said. "I enjoy it."

And as for Nelson, he's been able spend his time up north, fishing and sleeping in.

"I tell people I'm happy as a butcher's dog," he laughed. "I still wake up at about 5:30 in the morning ... and I look at my clock and giggle and go back to sleep."

Nelson said that "surprisingly," he doesn't miss working at the station his father opened in 1961, but he does miss the people.

"I made a lot of great friends," he said. "I don't miss the 12-hour days."