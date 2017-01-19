State Farm Insurance almost fills Almar Village in Cottage Grove
Chauncey Charlson’s State Farm Insurance office is the latest resident in Almar Village.
Charlson moved into suite 100, on the development’s north end, at the beginning of the year.
Several kinds of insurance — life, automobile, home, health, business and bank — are offered at the branch office.
Charlson worked out of White Bear Lake for a while, but the Woodbury native wanted to come back to the area.
“I was thinking long term where I wanted to be,” he said. “I look forward to working in Cottage Grove.”
Charlson filled the second-to-last available space in the Shoppes at Almar Village. There is one 864-square-foot unit still available at suite 105, nestled between Lisa’s Fabulous Paws and the State Farm office.