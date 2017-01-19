State Farm Insurance almost fills Almar Village in Cottage Grove

Several kinds of insurance — life, automobile, home, health, business and bank — are offered at the branch office.

Charlson worked out of White Bear Lake for a while, but the Woodbury native wanted to come back to the area.

“I was thinking long term where I wanted to be,” he said. “I look forward to working in Cottage Grove.”

Charlson filled the second-to-last available space in the Shoppes at Almar Village. There is one 864-square-foot unit still available at suite 105, nestled between Lisa’s Fabulous Paws and the State Farm office.