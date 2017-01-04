St. Paul Park refinery and union strike deal

During negotiations lasting until 9 p.m. Dec. 29, the refinery and union members drafted a contract that the overwhelming majority of workers approved Jan. 3, said Chris Riley, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.

Union leaders had said they threatened the strike when Western Refining proposed cutting staff and pensions, and adding new machinery without new staff.

Under the four-year contract, the 186 refinery employees will receive a 5 percent wage increase this year, and a 3 percent increase in each of the following three years, among other changes.

Riley said the 5 percent pay increase is due in part to the contract's elimination of defined company pensions. Western Refining also agreed to put some money into the employee 401K program.

Western Refining agreed to keep the vacancy relief operator position that they proposed cutting, as well as agreeing to hire new staff for a new process unit that the refinery originally proposed staffing without new hires. Riley said the staffing changes would have created safety issues.

It's not known whether Tesoro will adopt the contract when its $6.4 billion deal to purchase Western Refining closes sometime in the first half of 2017.

"Usually most industries, not just energy, when there's a purchase like that all of those labor agreements, leases on buildings, transfer with the company," said Gary Hanson, senior spokesman for Western Refining.

Until the sale, the two operate as independent companies, Hanson said.

Tesoro representatives declined to comment on whether the company would assume the contract.