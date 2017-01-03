Hy-Vee heading in early to Cottage Grove

Mayor Myron Bailey said construction on the old Rainbow Foods site is ahead of schedule.

The Hy-Vee opening was previously planned for October 2017.

The Iowa-based grocery chain has been building a 95,700-square-foot store through the fall and winter, as well as demolishing Merchants Bank to make room for 4,500-square-foot gas station and convenience store. Both buildings have increased in size from initial plans.

Bailey said the owner of the Home Depot building wants to coincide opening of new businesses in that vacant space with Hy-Vee's June opening. He said the developer has all the leases out to businesses expected to fill the center.

"I'm hoping next week ... to hear back with an announcement," Bailey said Friday.

The developer is "extremely confident it will be 100 percent filled" with tenants, Bailey said.