Ace Hardware to open Jan. 4 in Cottage Grove

The first day will be Jan. 4, about a week later than initially expected.

A grand opening will be held in the spring, franchise owner Steve Burggraf said.

The store is fully staffed with about 12 employees.

“We’re ready to go,” Burggraf said. “We’re excited.”

Improvements to the store facade at 6990 80th St. were completed last week. The interior of the former G-Will Liquors space was also improved, with merchandise filling the shelves in recent days.

The rest of the 80th Street Crossing shopping center will be improved to match the exterior design of Ace Hardware in the spring, by United Properties, owner of the shopping center.

There are five vacancies to fill in the center, including a 5,000-square-foot tenant space next to Ace Hardware.

Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey said tenant deals for those spaces could be made in May.

Ace Hardware’s hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.