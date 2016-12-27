River Oaks Golf Course revenue dips slightly
River Oaks Golf Course revenue dropped 2.6 percent from 2015 to 2016, which the city council and course staff blame on weather.
“We were one inch of precipitation away from setting an all-time precipitation record here in the Twin Cities,” said council member Steve Dennis, who oversaw River Oaks operations for most of 2016. “With that said, with a change in staff, learning curve and all the unique things that have been going on down there, we’ve managed to stay within (a few) percent of hitting numbers of what we did last year.”
The first trimester had a 24 percent drop in revenue, also caused by wet and snowy weather, according to Parks and Recreation Department staff.
However, the golf course reported hosting more events than past years. There was an average of 95 players at each event.
The course also lost its golf manager earlier this year, filled in the interim by assistant golf manager Tyler Olson since March. Olson will take over as golf manager.
In 2017, the Parks and Recreation Department plans to implement new league formats, standardized tournament packages and winter cross-country skiing, hiking and snowshoeing trails.