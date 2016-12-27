River Oaks Golf Course revenue dips slightly

The first trimester had a 24 percent drop in revenue, also caused by wet and snowy weather, according to Parks and Recreation Department staff.

However, the golf course reported hosting more events than past years. There was an average of 95 players at each event.

The course also lost its golf manager earlier this year, filled in the interim by assistant golf manager Tyler Olson since March. Olson will take over as golf manager.

In 2017, the Parks and Recreation Department plans to implement new league formats, standardized tournament packages and winter cross-country skiing, hiking and snowshoeing trails.