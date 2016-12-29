Search
    What you read: The Bulletin's most-viewed online stories of 2016

    By Scott Wente Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Here are the 10 most-read stories on swcbulletin.com in 2016:

    Cottage Grove woman tied up in home invasion; suspects flee

    Burgers, beer on tap for proposed Cottage Grove restaurant

    Newport’s Raceway to Fun closes its doors

    Teen, police injured in chemical incident in Cottage Grove home

    Cottage Grove restaurant plans OK’d, but residents raise concerns

    Cottage Grove men among four charged in pot-growing operation

    Police: One dead in car crash and fire in Cottage Grove

    Ruby Tuesday in Cottage Grove closes

    Dog euthanized after ‘horrific’ attack at Cottage Grove park

    A flock with fans: Cottage Grove man’s roadside flamingo display gets attention

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
