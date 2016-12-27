New year, new oversight for River Oaks restaurant

In February, operations were put under the council’s direction as a board of directors, with council member Steve Dennis acting as general manager.

In September, golf operations were transferred to the Parks Department, while refurbishing and the restaurant’s grand opening were wrapping up.

Dennis said that with Park Director Zac Dockter providing oversight, “they’ve done a great job on the golf side.”

The restaurant has now been open for almost two months, which the city council has decided is enough time.

“It’s been very successful, and what that means is that for me personally it’s time to step down out of the general manager position,” Dennis said at the Dec. 21 council meeting. “We’re going to turn this over to Zac (Dockter) in Parks and Rec, which really was our intention all along.”

Dennis said he’s confident in the staff at Eagles.

“It’s time those guys can move it forward,” he said.

Initially, the council considered maintaining an advisory role to River Oaks operations next year and beyond, but they have decided to let Eagles fly free.

“We’ve decided we’re going to cut it clean,” Dennis said. “Council is just going to revert back to what the council has historically done.”

There is still more renovation work to be completed in the restaurant and event center, such as expanding the bar into the banquet area. That work likely will be completed over the winter.