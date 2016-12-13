'Legends of Cottage Grove' to open early 2018

Dominium Vice President Jeff Huggett thanked Cottage Grove for “working with them to take it from idea to reality,” as well as several finance partners including Washington County Community Development Agency.

“We often hear how there’s really not enough options to age in place,” Mayor Myron Bailey said. “This is something we’ve needed for a long time…. Affordable housing means people can stay.”

Legends of Cottage Grove is designed specially for those whose income is less than 60 percent of the median gross income in the area.

“The lack of safe and affordable has limited them…often they have to move,” Bailey said. “Our long-term goal is have housing options for everybody in our city.”

Bailey also said the facility will be “amenity-rich.”

Designs show a library, theater and cards and craft room alongside the one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Legends will open early in 2018.

A chance to sign up reservations can be found at http://www.legendsofcottagegrove.com.

“We’re looking forward to the grand opening,” Huggett said.