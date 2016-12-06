‘Wait and see’ on commercial vacancies in Cottage Grove

There are currently 28 retail and office vacancies in Cottage Grove, about 12 percent of total commercial units in the city.

For many of the vacancies, owners or city officials are actively seeking to fill them, especially bigger shopping centers like the Home Depot building and the five spaces at the 80th Street Crossing shopping center.

Once tenant decisions are final in those two buildings, Economic Development Director Christine Costello said the other nearby units could start filling up.

“I think once Hy-Vee comes in and Home Depot is filled, that maybe we’ll see more,” she said. “I think a lot of national tenants are waiting to see what happens there.”

The area around 80th Street and Hardwood Avenue currently comprises 15 of the 28 vacancies.

Since this information was presented at the last Economic Development Authority meeting, the amount of vacancies has remained steady, but only because Old Tyme Fudge announced its closure around the same time the Midas and an old liquor store building at 8647 East Point Douglas was bought by National Tire.

That has kept vacancies at 12 percent, which Costello said is “not far outside of healthy.”

“What skews us to seem higher is the Hy-Vee location (being on the vacancy list),” she said. “If you removed that, we would be keeping with a lot of the other communities our size.”

Costello said that 8 to 10 percent is the ideal amount of vacancies communities strive for.

“There is a minimum that you want, otherwise it becomes expensive for new businesses to come into town,” Mayor Myron Bailey said at the EDA meeting.

In getting closer to that percentage, shopping centers have been starting to reach full capacity.

“There has historically been the perception on the part of community members that we have a ton of spaces currently available,” council and EDA member Steve Dennis said at the EDA meeting. “We have malls now that are down to one bay (vacant).”

The city has been going through a community visioning project since September, including town hall meetings, chalkboards placed around town and a Facebook live event.

Residents have expressed a desire for sit-down restaurants or a movie theater, and to see fewer vacant buildings in the city.

Many have high hopes for the building that housed Ruby Tuesday before it closed earlier this year. Costello said it is still unknown when that will be filled.

“The building is corporately owned, with no local franchisee,” she said. “They are handling the sale and have not reached out to a local broker to sell yet.”

There may also be some change of direction on development next door.

For quite some time, the city has wanted a hotel in that area, but Costello said the city has received “mixed opinions from hotel developers” and that it’s important to “explore other possibilities.”

“Hotels look for visibility, (and) that site doesn’t really provide that,” she said. “It’s slightly smaller than what most hotels are looking for. Many are also looking for financial incentives, and those aren’t available….There’s a lot of competing factors, but we would still be very much open to it.”

The city’s Business Enterprise Center, in the former city hall building, will also be vacated by the end of the month.

None of the businesses currently stationed in the building will remain in Cottage Grove, Costello said.

The BEC won’t sit empty, however, as at the beginning of the year the fire department will use the facility as an interim headquarters for the EMS service while the new Central Fire Station is built.

After operations can be run out of the new station in spring 2018, Costello said they will start making long-term decisions on the building.

“Once they’re done and they move, then we’ll look at ‘do we tear down or go through a planning process,’” she said.

According to the city, current commercial vacancies in Cottage Grove include:

— Five units at 80th Street Crossing, 6990 80th St.

— Three in Grove Plaza, 7210 East Point Douglas Road. This includes the former Home Depot and Rainbow Foods buildings. Hy-Vee is developing on the Rainbow Foods site.

— Three in the Summerhill Professional Building, 6936 Pine Arbor Drive

— Two in Almar Village, 6175 Jorgensen Lane

— Two in the Highway 61 Retail Center, 8599 West Point Douglas Road

— Two in the Oak Park Commons Building, 7420 80th St.

— Two in the Thrivent Financial Building, 8750 90th St.

— The Boondocks Bar, 7402 Lamar Ave.

— One in Jamaica Square, 8461 East Point Douglas Road

— One in the 80th St. Village Green Building, 7155 80th St.

— One unit in the Shoppes at Gateway North, 7750 Harkness Ave.

— One unit in the Oral Surgery Center Building, 7791 79th St.

— One unit in the former Ruby Tuesdays, 7350 Hardwood Court

— One unit in the Old Majestic Ballroom, 9165 West Point Douglas Road

— One unit in a building at 7702 80th St.