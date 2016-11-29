Ace Hardware to open by year's end in Cottage Grove

Ace Hardware is moving into the former G-Will Liquors building. Exterior improvements are underway, and interior fixture installation and inventory began this week.

Burggraf said there will be some sought-after brands in the new Ace Hardware, including Yeti and Toro. There will also be multiple departments in the store, selling products from tools to patio furniture.

Burggraf chose the Cottage Grove location because he said he was "looking to grow" and "saw there was a need" in the community.

"It's a nice town," Burggraf said. Burggraf said only a manager has been hired for the new store, and he is looking for employees. Anyone interested may get an application outside the door.

Still searching for more tenants

There is a second, 5,000-square-foot tenant space in the former G-Will Liquors space that has yet to be claimed by a business.

Formerly there was a fitness tenant slotted to move in but will not be in the shopping center due to conflicting tenant agreements.

There are a couple of other vacancies left in the shopping center from when Cottage Grove Florist, National Karate and Bella Pizza left the center, but Ulstad said the "big spaces are all filled." Family Dollar, Dance by Kris and B&G Hair all remain in the center. There are currently five open units in the center.

"We do have some vacancies there on the north wing we're trying to fill," Ulstad said.

The rest of the storefronts will get a facelift in the spring to match the updated Ace Hardware building, Ulstad said.

"We'll basically tie in the rest of the center to that," he said.