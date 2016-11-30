Primrose gets city's blessing at new Cottage Grove site

The Aroras have applied for permits and site plans before at a different location, but did not have city approval for that site. Then they decided to build on Pine Arbor Drive near 70th Street and Hinton Avenue.

"I see two people we've been talking to for many, many years about getting this built in Cottage Grove, so I'm glad to finally see you here," Mayor Myron Bailey said as the council passed it 5-0.

Though the Aroras are both still at full-time jobs, they said they are looking forward to being able to operate the school next year.

"We just wanted to say thank you, we're very excited to have an additional option for daycare and schools in this area," Melinda Arora said. "We take great pride and are excited to run this school."

Local parents themselves, Mickey Arora said they are excited to provide the service for other families in Cottage Grove.

"This came about because we started having kids and were looking into options, and options were kind of slim in the city," he said. "If Primrose or a center like that was here, it would have been a no-brainer for us to take our kids there, so we thought why not bring that for future families who are going to come to Cottage Grove and provide them that option."

Primrose is an education-based child care center for kids ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.

"We really pride ourselves in a very extensive program of learning," Primrose's John Finnemore said. "In fact we're going through a change right now to update our plans and programs for the children, so that is really the basis for our care."

The Cottage Grove facility will be a 12,000-square-foot building with four outdoor playgrounds and classrooms divided by age.

"That is definitely something different than we see here in the city," council member Justin Olsen said. "You will definitely be providing an amenity and a niche that is not currently filled."

The Aroras said they expect to break ground next spring and open in November or December 2017.

"I'm glad we could make it happen finally," Bailey said.