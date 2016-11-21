From barbecue to banking: Merchants Bank moves into new home

It moved earlier this month from its location in the Gateway North shopping center off 80th Street. It had bought that building in 2009 intending to stay, but moved to make way for the Hy-Vee redevelopment project in Gateway North.

"It came up and it was best for the community to move into this empty location and let them build the convenience store," branch manager Randy Bachman said.

Mayor Myron Bailey thanked both city and bank staff for organizing a successful move to the former Famous Dave's and KFC location near Jamaica Avenue.

"Through a lot of negotiations, long hours and hard work [we] chose this location," Bailey said. "It's on the other end of town and you made this absolutely amazing looking building. Thank you for your help in redeveloping that [Gateway North] area."

Bailey also commended bank staffers for being active in community service and giving. "You're active members of the Chamber and everything that happens," he said. "Holiday Train, 10 Days of Giving...everything I have to attend, I see you there."

Bachman said many people, even non-customers, have been coming in to see the new bank, a facility he said is an improvement over the former location.

"Number one, it's new," he said. "We were in a building built in the mid-to-late-'70s, and it was dark and dreary. In this one, it's bright, it's a little more transparent."

Bachman said he and staff are glad to finally be operating out of the new building.

"Thank the customers for sticking with us through the move," Bachman said. "It's been stressful for everyone, but it's exciting that everyone stuck with us and through all of it."