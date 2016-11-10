Norris Square expansion planned in Cottage Grove

The two new buildings will feature different types of care units. One will be a three-story independent living center with 64 units. The other is a two-story care center with 54 skilled nursing care units and 18 memory care units. The building will also include a spa, a chapel, and living and activity rooms.

The one-story town center will house an administrative suite, a chapel and a wellness room.

“The existing building has some really nice amenities and we’ll add on to those with the town center,” said Mark Weispfenning, project manager with Pope Architects.

The rooms will be “a good mix of units, type and sizes,” Weispfenning said, with independent living rooms ranging from 800 to 1,470 square feet. The rooms will be a mix of one or two-bedroom units, and one or two bedroom units with a sunroom or den.

Skilled and memory care rooms will be between 350 and 380 square feet. Most will be one-bed units, but a few semi-private, 630-square-foot rooms will have two beds, separated for individual spaces.

Additional above-ground parking is proposed in designs, as well as underground parking beneath the independent living building.

The plans also include extending the courtyard area and fire lanes around the campus, as well as adding new walking paths and a water feature.

“There will be nice new landscapes, walking paths all around the site for the seniors to get out and exercise,” Weispfenning said.

Presbyterian Homes is planning on a spring groundbreaking in 2017, said City Engineer Jennifer Levitt.

Levitt said the plan is to construct all three new facilities simultaneously. Construction is estimated at a year and a half.

The new buildings will be built in the same architectural style as the existing Norris Square facility, which consists of independent living, assisted living and some care units.

“It’s kind of in tune with what we’ve got out there right now,” Weispfenning said.

The expansion will fill in the vacant lot between the existing building and G-Will Liquors.

The proposal will be before the planning commission Nov. 28 and the city council Dec. 21.