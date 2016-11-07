Merchants Bank makes its move in Cottage Grove

The bank moved from its old facility at 7200 East Point Douglas Road.

Stovern said customers will continue to receive the great service and see the faces they have come to know and trust, including branch manager Randy Bachman.

"We're proud to be an important part of the Cottage Grove community and look forward to all of our customers enjoying the best banking experience possible at our new location," Bachman said. "Whether you are a customer or are considering becoming a customer, I invite you to stop in. We'd love to see you."

Merchants Bank's former location was purchased by Hy-Vee, which will use the property for its grocery store and gas station.

Merchants Bank's regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for its lobby. Drive-up hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.