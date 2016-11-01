The planning commission recommended approval of the site plans. The city council will discuss the project Nov. 16.

Once passed by council, work will begin for building preparations, said John Finnemore, construction project manager for Primrose Schools.

“We’re running into this little thing we have in Minnesota called winter, so we’ll be working to get ready for building in spring 2017,” he said. “We wouldn’t be open for back to school next year, but maybe late 2017.”

The city rejected Primrose’s site plans in 2014, and again in late 2015, in hopes of using the parcel on Hardwood Avenue for a hotel.

Primrose and city staff continued to search for a parcel in Cottage Grove that could work for the child care facility, landing on the Pine Arbor Drive site.

“The greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area is a big growth market for Primrose,” senior vice president of development Bill Pierquet said. “As happens in all development, we sometimes look at multiple locations in a trade area before we find one that works. This site will be an excellent location to serve the Cottage Grove market.”

The city has sought development at the future Primrose location for several years, in the area known as Summerhill Crossing. Adjacent to the Primrose site is the planned Junction 70 Grill.

City staff created a planned unit development (PUD) where a restaurant and retail space were initially sought, before looking at senior-housing development. The plan was amended earlier this year to split that space into two parcels that will next year be filled by Junction 70 Grill and Primrose School.

“I think it’s a great site,” Finnemore said. “I think it will work very well for us.”

The 34-year-old company has over 300 schools across the US, 14 of which are in the greater metro area.

“We’ve opened schools in St. Paul and Apple Valley this year and have more in the pipeline,” Pierquet said. “Suburban cities such as Cottage Grove have the dual drivers of a large population of young families and strong demand for high-quality early education and care options.”

Pierquet said that Primrose schools are unique based on their “balanced learning” method.

“Our exclusive early learning approach, called Balanced Learning, balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion,” he said.