Residents upset over BNSF parking lot plan

Residents in St. Paul Park were given details about the project at stations around the room, with posters and BNSF employees there to answer any questions.

The station with the most foot traffic was the one detailing truck traffic. The truck route has been identified as Highway 61 onto Summit Avenue to St. Paul Park Road to Third Street to Grey Cloud Drive.

“I live on Third Street, and operate a daycare there,” Brenda Ewy said at the open house. “I don’t think this road can handle the capacity and the road’s already in disrepair and there’s too much traffic on it already.”

Amy McBeth, BNSF regional public affairs director, said there are expected to be 65 loaded and 65 unloaded trucks using the route each day, running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She said BNSF is open to alternate routes. St. Paul Park city staff is looking into options.

“We’re intentionally having these meetings now, before we finalize our design” McBeth said. “We’re open to alternate routes, especially in the longer term.”

Another concern residents have is the possibility of lowered property rates on homes near the lot.

Erik and Megan Eberhardt attended the open house to help decide whether or not they wanted to close on the house they wanted to buy directly across from BNSF land.

“That directly affects property values,” Eric Eberhardt said.

Carol Eberhardt also worries about the lifestyle change the lot may create.

“It’s very sad, It breaks my heart,” she said. “It’s why people live where they do. It’s not just Grey Cloud, it’s St. Paul Park too. People chose life in the suburbs, in a residential area, hoping to get a piece of the peace and quiet.”

Other concerns raised by residents include lighting, aesthetics and BNSF communication with the public.

So far BNSF has planned to put in berms, trees and shrubs, as well as shorten lighting poles in the lot to 40 foot directional LED lights in response to resident feedback.

Answers from BNSF haven’t cured concerns of all residents, however.

“I was walking in and people are walking out of here crying,” Ewy said.

One of the poster stations noted that BNSF will use “environmentally friendly best practices,” and will not have an impact on waters, native plant communities, state or federal endangered species or the Mississippi National River and Recreational Area.

McBeth said they were pleased with the number of people that came to the open house and the opinions expressed.

“We really had good discussion in terms of talking about residents’ concerns and ways we could help mitigate that,” she said.

BNSF representatives also met with the school district and plan to meet with MnDOT. McBeth said she expected there to be other meetings in the coming months as well.

The next open house is Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grey Cloud Town Hall, 9910 Grey Cloud Island Drive. BNSF will present an update to the St. Paul Park City Council Nov. 7 at City Hall and another open house will be held there Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

“Don’t view this as the one and only chance for input,” McBeth said.