Liberty keeps it local: Family business keeps on growing

Bruce Liberty started the business with just a pickup truck, a trailer and himself. He and his wife split the work doing the books, and his son joined him in the field.

“Pretty soon I was doing a whole bunch of stuff and just expanded out from there,” he said.

For the last seven years, the three Libertys have built and grown the business on their own. Their home is their office and they have a small workshop in St. Paul Park, working without any sort of storefront visibility beyond their vans with the Liberty logo.

The best way Liberty said the business grows is by customers telling others about their service.

“We’re more well-known now because of word of mouth,” he said. “Referrals are everything.”

One of Liberty’s goals is also keeping the business local. For many years before setting out on his own, he worked for another company that would take jobs in a much wider area.

“I drove all day and that gets old,” he said. “I spent so much time travelling.”

That prompted Liberty to keep the business local, not even doing any work in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

“We stay local,” he said. “We work hard at it.”

The bulk of Liberty Heating and Cooling business is in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Hastings, Afton, Oakdale, Maplewood and a little bit in Mendota Heights and Eagan.

“Our customers here in town are great,” Liberty said. “We don’t really have any complaints. We do what we can to make people happy.”

He said keeping work local helps keep response times down.

“We work almost like a 24-hour operation because we’re so local,” Liberty said. “If we get a call at 3 a.m., we can be there in five or 10 minutes because we're local.”

Beyond a mission to stay local, Liberty said another important policy is honesty.

“We pride ourselves in our honesty,” he said. “Honesty is the best way. We’ll give anyone a second opinion for free. We’ll tell them if we think they should replace something. We’re not going to shove anything down anyone’s throat, but we’ll give our opinion.”

Liberty estimates that about 80 percent of business is done in homes, with the other 20 percent serving small business in their area.

Liberty said he has thought about expanding and possibly hiring another employee, at least seasonally.

“We’d like to expand, we've got enough business to handle that,” Liberty said. “Maybe we’d get another person soon.”

With the temperatures dropping as autumn settles in, Liberty said he’s expecting a lot of calls about furnaces.

“We’ll make sure the furnace is safe, that’s the first thing we do,” he said. “And our prices are set. There’s nothing mystical about it. We’re not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either.”

For more on Liberty Heating and Cooling, visit golibertyhvac.com or call 651-260-6060.