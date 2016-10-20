“I’ve been going to a chiropractor since I hurt my back when I was 12 or 13, and it has become a lifestyle,” he said. “I eat well, exercise and get adjusted.”

It’s a lifestyle that keeps him busy, especially since becoming Chamber of Commerce president, but he’s content with the fast pace.

“I’d rather be busy than bored,” he said.

For the last 13 years, Sheppard and Eric Hahn have operated Oasis Chiropractic at 7424 East Point Douglas Road. They opened it after graduating from Northwestern Chiropractic College.

“It was a big step, but it seems to have worked,” he said.

Since then Megan Eckdahl has also joined Oasis as the third chiropractor in the practice.

Sheppard and his colleagues have picked up new technologies along the way to add to their practice. Sheppard said he works with X-ray and now motion X-rays to scan patients as they move. He’s also been doing work on nerves and muscles, with nerve scans, thermography and stretches.

He’s also started concentrating on nutrition.

“Most of our patients are wellness patients,” he said. “We feel we get better results.”

Variety doesn’t just come in the form of treatment options for Sheppard.

“We see a wide variety of people,” he said. “This morning I adjusted a 2-month-old, and this afternoon I have a 72-year-old patient.”

In his free time, Sheppard said he studies chiropractic topics to learn more and keep up on new technologies and methods. But when it comes to non-chiropractic free time, he said he likes to spend time with his two kids, especially outdoors.

For more on Oasis Chiropractic, visit cottagegrovechiro.com or call 651-458-5565.