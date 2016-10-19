The growing company’s here to stay.

Werner Electric announced last year it was expanding its warehouse and office space, and it would establish new office divisions at its headquarters in the Cottage Grove Business Park.

“We’re that invested in this community because this is our home,” Werner Electric president Ben Granley said as he accepted the Large Business of the Year Award last month from the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

The electric supply distributor moved to Cottage Grove in 2008 and has grown ever since, doubling its revenue and bolstering its employee ranks.

The expansion last year included 45,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and another 15,000 square feet of office space. But it wasn’t just a building project. Werner Electric, which had about 130 people, intended to hire up to 70 people as it grows.

The Cottage Grove community has been very supportive of the business, Granley said.

In turn, Werner Electric has provided resources and support for a number of community initiatives. It provides resources and trucks for fundraising events that are part of the Holiday Train, which raises money for the Friends in Need Food Shelf. The company also has opened its doors and allowed groups to use its space for charitable efforts.