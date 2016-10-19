The club, known as the small club that gets a lot done, received the 2016 Public Service Award at the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Sept. 29.

Chartered in 2008, the New-Park Lions Club started as an all-woman group, but quickly expanded to accept men.

“We are open to anyone from anywhere,” said president Kelli Mickelson.

Mickelson, a business owner in Cottage Grove, said she joined Lions because “its mission is awesome. It’s a great way to give back to the community.”

Kevin Britz of Cottage Grove has been a member for three years. He was invited to join by a friend.

“I started as a visitor,” he said. “But then saw how everybody works together and gets a lot done, and decided to join. I’ve enjoyed being in the club.

“Everyone is always willing to give their time or help with finances when we see a need,” he said. “It’s a good way to give back to the community.”

Jennifer Bierma, a founding club member and St. Paul Park business woman, said, “We have members that are extremely passionate about helping people. I know that if I go to our club with an idea, they will give me an honest answer if they think that it’s possible for our club to do. If it isn’t possible, we will ask the other clubs to help us. That says something about our club but also about the other clubs.”

On the calendar for the remainder of the year, the New-Park club is holding a taco feed fundraiser Oct. 29 in Newport, members will sell s’mores at Oktoberfest Oct. 16 at Hope Glen Farm in Cottage Grove — a fundraiser for Friends in Need Food Shelf — and they’re working with the three other local Lions clubs to organize a spaghetti feed Nov. 19 in St. Paul Park to raise funds for the Holiday Train. Plus, all four Lions Clubs in south Washington County are in the midst of a cash raffle fundraiser.

Looking ahead, the New-Park club is already planning its Spring into Action event, a fun day full of raffles, auctions, food and games March 11.

“Every year, the money from benefits goes to a different community need,” Mickelson said. “The club has donated to the inclusive playground in Cottage Grove and the Phoenix House in Newport.

“We painted rooms at the Phoenix House and a long-term care center in St. Paul and we helped raise money for a fence for a family in Cottage Grove that has three autistic children,” Mickelson said.

Bierma said club members just want to help people.

“This organization is amazing because we have so many kind-hearted people and, unfortunately, we have so many people that need help right now,” she said.