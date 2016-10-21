Dominium breaks ground for Legends of Cottage Grove

Dominium will build through the winter to complete the project.

Legends of Cottage Grove will be located on East Point Douglas Road near 80th Street and visible from Highway 61.

The four-story building will contain 184-units of one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals. Eighty percent of the rooms must be occupied by at least one person over 55 years old. There is no age restriction on the remaining 20 percent of units.