St. Paul Park Refining to increase production

The new structures - colored teal - will be put up on the lot to process more sour water after use in crude oil processing. (Submitted photo)

St. Paul Park Refining is building new water towers in preparation for an increase in crude oil refining.

The refinery is set to process another 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of crude oil a day, pushing daily processing over 100,000 gallons.

The refinery needs to build larger water processing towers to keep up with the increased crude oil processing. Installation of a 101-foot-tall tower and cooling equipment between 40 and 50 feet will take place over the 40-day inspection period.

The towers are known as sour water strippers, and are utilized to clean water used during oil processing.

“We take all the water we use during the refining process and we run it through the tower and cleanse all the things out of it and then sent it to a treatment plant to make sure it's as clean as it can be before sending back out into the water supply,” said Gary Hanson, vice president of communications for Western Refining, which owns the refinery. “It adds another check to make sure we’re being as environmentally friendly as can be.”

The towers will be replacing a 65-foot tall tower on the site.

The city council passed an ordinance 5-0 allowing St. Paul Park Refining to build the structures because buildings over 35 feet tall along the river must receive special permission. The DNR (Department of Natural Resources) has given no complaint.

He also said after the maintenance and improvements, in addition to being able to process more oil, they will be able to process different types as well.

“We’ll have more flexibility and options in types of crude oil that we process here at the refinery,” he said.

The rest of the process involves checking over all the equipment to be sure it is in proper running order, process Hanson said is done at each facility every three or four years.

“We shut down a large portion of the refinery and you look over all the equipment and conduct the overall maintenance activities,” he said. “We’re checking the quality of our pots and replacing gaskets and ensuring it’s running at peak efficiency. We want to ensure that it will be safe.”

During the process, a large portion of the refinery will be shut down as the maintenance and checks are done. Hanson said the process will be conducted by St. Paul Park employees, as well as approximately 1,000 more contractors from across the country to to work with them.

Hanson said that the overall 40-day process will cost $48 million at the site.