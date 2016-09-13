Construction starts on 383-home Summers Landing development

The interior of the homes in the Summers Landing development all have their own unique attributes. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Six phases are planned for the Summers Landing development; currently three homes from phase one are constructed. (Submitted photo)

Three model homes at Summers Landing will be open for visitors during the Parade of Homes. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Members of the Economic Development Authority and the Cottage Grove City Council stand with the developer and builders of the Summers Landing homes for the ribbon cutting. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Prospective home buyers in Cottage Grove can turn their eyes to Hadley Avenue and 95th Street, where construction has started on the Summers Landing development.

The development has three nearly completed model homes, which are part of the Parade of Homes tour through Oct. 2.

Construction will begin on more lots soon.

“I can’t guarantee everything will be in at a certain date, but there are three or four more starting in the next few days,” said Casey Wollschlager, of site developer Summergate Companies.

Summergate is working on the first of six phases for the development. The first phase will include 55 homes, but there will be 383 homes when all phases are complete.

“Hundreds more will be calling the great city of Cottage Grove their home,” Mayor Myron Bailey said at the development’s ribbon cutting Sept. 8.

At least one home in the development has already been sold, Wollschlager said, to someone from Inver Grove Heights. Two other lots may also close soon.

With the Parade of Homes tour, Wollschlager is confident several more lots may be sold.

The development is near Pine Hill Elementary School, on the newly improved Hadley Avenue.

“It’s a lot different but good different,” Bailey said. “The road is in great shape and has new trails.”

The homes are near amenities such as the school and trails, as well as being part of the Mississippi River trail corridor and near two other schools.

The development is on the southwest side of Cottage Grove in the old “Berry Farm” area.

“This is bittersweet as the strawberry fields became homes,” Bailey said. “But I couldn’t be more excited about the continued growth of Cottage Grove.”

Wollschlager said working with Cottage Grove helped smooth out some of the problems that arise with every development project.

“Development is not an easy process, so getting to a community that was really willing to work with us was really great to have happen,” he said. “The reality is that with development, no matter what we do, it’s extremely difficult. And most projects are about 20, 40 lots; this is about 400.”

Cost of the homes start in the $300,000 range. They are built by three custom home builders: Robert McNearney Custom Homes, Inc.; Distinctive Design Build, LLC; and Fieldstone Family Homes, Inc.