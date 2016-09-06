Health Connections Chiropractic Center in new office

Mayor Myron Bailey welcomes Laura Draxler and Dustin Oehler into their new chiropractic office suite on Harkness Avenue. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Draxler and Oehler are trying to "stay up on technology" at their newly-opened chiropractic practice in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Laura Draxler and her partner Dustin Oehler cut the ribbon on their new suite where their practice Health Connections Chiropractic Center is opening. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Laura Draxler and Dustin Oehler are snapping into place at their new chiropractic office, Health Connections Chiropractic Center.

The two chiropractors can treat most ailments between the two of them, with Draxler focusing on family care and Oehler focusing on sports and auto injury rehabilitation. Massage therapy is also available.

“We offer different therapies,” Draxler said.

They use several kinds of therapies for different pain and injuries, including laser therapy for chronic pain, IASTM (instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization) for freeing up muscles and kinesio tape therapies.

They are also implementing systems that help track improvements along appointments. They offer online appointment scheduling and paperwork that can be completed before the appointment.

“We’re trying to stay up on technology,” Oehler said.

The pair chose Cottage Grove to start their practice in part because of the community’s personality.

“They told us they chose Cottage Grove because we’re a growing community, but still possess that small-town charm,” Mayor Myron Bailey said at the ribbon-cutting event Aug. 30.

The chiropractors also said the support they received from the city was a deciding factor in choosing Cottage Grove.

“We love the support they give small businesses and the growing community,” Draxler said.

Health Connections Chiropractic Center is at 7750 Harkness Ave., suite 105.