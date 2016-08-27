National Karate moves to larger space

Kevin Porter and Isabella Robinson spar during a student demonstration at National Karate's new facility. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

School Director Dan McDonough cuts the ribbon for National Karate's new facility on Aug. 19. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Dan McDonough and daughter Valerie, 8, demonstrate some karate moves at the new facility's ribbon cutting ceremony. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

National Karate celebrated the opening of its new facility Friday, Aug. 19, with a ribbon cutting at the former Blockbuster Video building, 8457 East Point Douglas Road.

Mayor Myron Bailey, City Council members and Strawberry Fest Ambassadors helmed the fanfare as director Dan McDonough cut the ribbon outside the new karate school.

Students performed karate demonstrations in the new facility, which McDonough said was about 500 square feet larger than the old location at 80th Street Crossing, in addition to having new paint and better mats.

“It’s bigger and better,” he said.

Kids and adults of all ages enroll in classes at National Karate. Demonstrations were performed by students ages 8 to 69.

Jim Garcia, 69, said he started when he was 60 to help after being diagnosed with diabetes. He said now his blood sugar has gone down, and he has a few new tricks under his belt.