2017 plans include road work around Cottage Grove

65th Street is set to get improvements next year, including the addition of roundabouts. (Submitted photo)

An additional right turn lane may be added on East Point Douglas onto 80th Street in 2017. (Submitted photo)

Road work on Hadley Avenue, East Point Douglas Road and 65th Street is among capital projects Cottage Grove is planning for 2017.

The projects were announced during an Aug. 3 budget workshop.

Work on Hadley Avenue and 95th Street will continue next year, from approximately 95th Street to 100th Street.

Hadley Avenue was improved from 95th Street to 90th Street this summer, along with work on 95th Street and the newly-constructed roundabout. The cost for the project was just under $4.56 million.

The cost for the 2017 Hadley Avenue improvements is projected at $1.57 million.

Hadley Avenue is set to be open before school starts in September, City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said.

Two new roundabouts are planned next year for 65th Street, at Geneva and Goodview avenues.

Improvements will also be done on 65th and 67th streets and Geneva, Goodview and Lincoln avenues to prepare for the new Oltman Middle School. Estimated total cost is about $5.34 million. South Washington County Schools is set to cover roughly $2.37 million.

The city will be working with Washington County to build a six-legged roundabout connecting East Point Douglas Road, exit- and on- ramps to Highway 61 and Keats Avenue/CSAH (county state aid highway) 19.

The estimated total construction cost for the roundabout is $3.11 million. Projections show the cost to the city at nearly $913,000 and the cost to the county at $1.39 million. The remainder will be assessed to surrounding property owners based on a tiered road usage system.

Payments will come from Xcel Energy, 3M, LSP Cottage Grove, the future Cottage View development area and a residential property. Walmart has already contributed funds.

The project will also create improved access and visibility to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park.

“We will be seeing improvement into Ravine Regional Park,” Levitt said. “We’ll be seeing a new entrance there off of [CSAH] 19 that’ll bring a lot more users and visibility to the park. We’re really trying to showcase that gem we have here in our community.”

While construction is ongoing at the roundabout site, the city will complete road improvements to East Point Douglas Road from just before Walmart to the roundabout.

The city is hoping to prepare the area for future business development, though it could be the last one of its kind.

“It’s our last big commercial node,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.

Bailey said the development in that area could be something like Maplewood’s downtown area, or a place for “big box” chain stores and restaurants.

The plan also includes a trail and sidewalk along East Point Douglas Road. There will also be opportunity to add stormwater basins in that area.

Estimated cost for the improvements is $1.32 million. There was a public hearing on this project at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting.

The two neighborhoods that will see residential street improvements in 2017 will be Rolling Hills and Jamaica Ridge. These areas are planned for full pavement replacement, along with either full or partial curb repairs.

Estimated total cost for both neighborhoods is $1.95 million. The city held a neighborhood meeting with residents on Aug. 4 to explain the process.

70th Street will see improvements in 2017 by the city and Washington County. Total cost will be $5.5 million, with a $500,000 cost to the city.

The city is also proposing an additional right-turn lane on East Point Douglas onto 80th Street. The total cost is projected at $470,000.