Police: Drunken driver crashes into 3M property in Cottage Grove

Just before 9 p.m. Gabriel Cordoba, 27, crashed into the entrance to 3M at a high speed, according to Cottage Grove police. The front end of the car was heavily damaged and was briefly on fire. 3M security extinguished the fire shortly before responders arrived.

Cordoba told officers that he "was not sure" what happened and that he was "kind of dazed." He admitted to police that he had been drinking at Treasure Island and measured 0.188 in a preliminary breathalyzer test. The legal limit 0.08.

Officers suspected the passenger Juan Cordoba may have a head injury. Both were transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cordoba was charged in Washington County District Court with three counts of criminal vehicular behavior, two counts of second-degree drunken driving and for driving after revocation.