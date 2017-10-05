Child suffers minor injuries in Woodbury crash

A witness saw a vehicle driven by Richard Martens, 67, of Woodbury swerving in and out of his lane, before eventually crossing over into the turn lane without braking. Martens’ vehicle hit a vehicle driven by Nouralden Abdulkader, 53, of Woodbury from behind while stopped at the red light. The impact caused Abdulkader’s vehicle to also crash into one driven by Rebecca Padelford, 37, of Maplewood.

An 8-year-old riding with Abdulkader was transported to Woodwinds Health Campus for minor injuries and evaluation, according to the accident report.

Martens was cited for careless driving.

Traffic was slowed by the crash, and police directed some traffic at the intersection.

Cottage Grove public safety provided assistance.