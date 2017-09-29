Two injured in Friday crash in Cottage Grove

The Woodbury woman had minor injuries from airbag inflation, while the man had more serious neck and back injuries.

The St. Paul Park driver was not transported for any injuries.

Police said the St. Paul Park driver pulled out for a left turn during a flashing yellow arrow signal from northbound Jamaica Avenue onto East Point Douglas Road at the same time the Woodbury driver was traveling through in the intersection during a green light.

Cottage Grove Public Safety said there likely will not be any citations.