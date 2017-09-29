Search
    Two injured in Friday crash in Cottage Grove

    By Katie Nelson Today at 5:01 p.m.
    A Woodbury man was transported to Regions Hospital with neck and back injuries. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 3
    Three people were involved in a two-car crash at Jamaica Avenue and East Point Douglas Road Sept. 29. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 3
    Two were transported for injuries the morning of Sept. 29 after two cars crashed in the intersection of Jamaica and East Point Douglas. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 3

    Two people were hospitalized after a crash at East Point Douglas Road and Jamaica Avenue Friday in Cottage Grove.

    A man and women from Woodbury, both 39, were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a car driven by a 94-year-old St. Paul Park man struck them in the intersection, according to police. The crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m.

    The Woodbury woman had minor injuries from airbag inflation, while the man had more serious neck and back injuries.

    The St. Paul Park driver was not transported for any injuries.

    Police said the St. Paul Park driver pulled out for a left turn during a flashing yellow arrow signal from northbound Jamaica Avenue onto East Point Douglas Road at the same time the Woodbury driver was traveling through in the intersection during a green light.

    Cottage Grove Public Safety said there likely will not be any citations.

