A rollover on southbound Highway 61 slowed traffic briefly the afternoon of Sept. 13. Photo courtesy of Cottage Grove Public Safety

The driver involved in the one vehicle crash suffered only minor injuries. Courtesy of Cottage Grove Public Safety Department

A vehicle rollover on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove briefly slowed traffic but did not result in serious injuries.

The State Patrol and Cottage Grove police and EMS responded to the single vehicle scene around 2 p.m. near Highway 61 just north of Kimbro Avenue.