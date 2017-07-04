Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police: Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in St. Paul Park

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:22 a.m.

    Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a motorcycle crash that injured a pedestrian late Monday in St. Paul Park.

    A 63-year-old man out for a walk was hit by a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to police.

    Officers were called to the 1300 block of Summit Avenue about 9:38 p.m. on a report of the crash. Police found the pedestrian unconscious but breathing, and the male motorcyclist conscious with road rash and minor cuts. Both men were transported to an area hospital, police said.

    Witnesses told police the man was out for a walk with family when the motorcyclist crossed lanes of traffic and hit the pedestrian. Other pedestrians were not injured.

    Additional information was not immediately available.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsSt. Paul Parkaccidents
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement