Police: Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in St. Paul Park

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Summit Avenue about 9:38 p.m. on a report of the crash. Police found the pedestrian unconscious but breathing, and the male motorcyclist conscious with road rash and minor cuts. Both men were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Witnesses told police the man was out for a walk with family when the motorcyclist crossed lanes of traffic and hit the pedestrian. Other pedestrians were not injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.