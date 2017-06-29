Hinton Avenue crash sends one to the hospital
One driver was transported to the hospital after a T-bone crash on Hinton Avenue June 28.
Police said Sang Vang, 20, turned into oncoming traffic while trying to complete a left turn from Hinton onto 62nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a 16-year-old driver struck the car at a right angle. Vang's car rolled multiple times after the collision.
Vang was transported to Woodwinds Hospital.
The juvenile driver and her passenger left the scene without needing medical treatment.
Police Capt. Pete Koerner said Vang was not distracted or speeding, but that the cause of the collision was failure to yield to the right-of-way.