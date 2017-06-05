Girl, 6, dies of apparent drowning at Lake Elmo park pond
A 6-year-old girl died of an apparent drowning June 4 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, authorities said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded at 1:17 p.m. to the Lake Elmo park swimming beach on a report of a girl who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were performed on the girl. She was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl's name has not been released.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted by first responders from Lake Elmo, Woodbury, Washington County and Lakeview Ambulance.
The sheriff's office and Washington County Parks Department are investigating.
The 2-acre Lake Elmo park swim pond is man-made and chlorinated and filtered.