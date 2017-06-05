Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girl, 6, dies of apparent drowning at Lake Elmo park pond

    By Scott Wente Today at 8:15 a.m.
    A 6-year-old girl died of an apparent drowning June 4 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Washington County

    A 6-year-old girl died of an apparent drowning June 4 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, authorities said.

    The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded at 1:17 p.m. to the Lake Elmo park swimming beach on a report of a girl who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were performed on the girl. She was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead.

    The girl's name has not been released.

    Sheriff's deputies were assisted by first responders from Lake Elmo, Woodbury, Washington County and Lakeview Ambulance.

    The sheriff's office and Washington County Parks Department are investigating.

    The 2-acre Lake Elmo park swim pond is man-made and chlorinated and filtered.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsDrowningLake Elmo Park ReserveWashington County
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement