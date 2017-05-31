Crash on Keats leaves one Cottage Grove resident injured

Vehicles driven by Dillon Wilhelmy and Amy Mackenburg, both of Cottage Grove, collided at 8:20 p.m., according to Cottage Grove police.

Mackenburg, 22, was transported to Regions Hospitals for injuries, and was later released.

Police said Wilhelmy, 20, was cited for improper lane use and driving after suspension.

Wilhelmy was traveling northbound on Keats when he drifted over the centerline into oncoming traffic. Mackenburg swerved over the shoulder in the southbound lane to avoid Wilhelmy’s car. The car clipped Mackenburg’s pickup truck before it flipped and landed in the ditch.

Wilhelmy also went off the side of the road, striking a utility pole.

Police said Wilhelmy did not have an explanation as to why he drifted into the wrong lane.