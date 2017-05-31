Search
    Crash on Keats leaves one Cottage Grove resident injured

    By Katie Nelson on May 30, 2017 at 5:08 p.m.
    Amy Mackenburg of Cottage Grove flipped her truck after trying to swerve from a driver drifting into her lane. Courtesy of Cottage Grove Public Safety1 / 3
    Dillon Wilhelmy drifted into the wrong lane, clipped another vehicle and struck a utility pole on the opposite ditch. Courtesy of Cottage Grove Public Safety2 / 3
    Responders were at the crash on Keats Avenue May 26. Courtesy of Cottage Grove Public Safety3 / 3

    One person was injured and another was ticketed after a crash May 26 on Keats Avenue north of Military Road near the Cottage Grove-Woodbury border.

    Vehicles driven by Dillon Wilhelmy and Amy Mackenburg, both of Cottage Grove, collided at 8:20 p.m., according to Cottage Grove police.

    Mackenburg, 22, was transported to Regions Hospitals for injuries, and was later released.

    Police said Wilhelmy, 20, was cited for improper lane use and driving after suspension.

    Wilhelmy was traveling northbound on Keats when he drifted over the centerline into oncoming traffic. Mackenburg swerved over the shoulder in the southbound lane to avoid Wilhelmy’s car. The car clipped Mackenburg’s pickup truck before it flipped and landed in the ditch.

    Wilhelmy also went off the side of the road, striking a utility pole.

    Police said Wilhelmy did not have an explanation as to why he drifted into the wrong lane.

