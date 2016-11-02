Help sought in finding missing Woodbury man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with autism who went missing Tuesday.
Austin Sager is described as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He normally wears eyeglasses, and he might be wearing a blue shirt.
The 18-year-old reportedly went missing at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
He is known to take frequent walks in the Cottage Grove or Woodbury area, authorities say.
Woodbury Public Safety published a request Wednesday morning asking for people to call 911 if they see him.
He is the son of Lori Sager, who is well known in the Woodbury music and theater scene.