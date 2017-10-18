She considers her homeland to be unique among its neighbors in Eastern Europe. It owes its name and romantic language to the Romans, who made Dacia, as it was known, part of their empire from 106-274 A.D.

"It's the only country of a Latin origin surrounded by Slavic people," she said.

Popa is also outspoken in a way that probably would have led to her firing or imprisonment in her native country, which was part of the communist bloc from 1948-1989.

"I was born in communism, I lived through communism. I am telling some of my experiences of being part of that," she said.

Popa and more than a dozen Romanian immigrants around the Twin Cities tell their stories of living under red rule in the documentary "Through the Iron Curtain - From Romania." It

premieres Nov. 5 on Twin Cities Public Television (TPT). A public world premiere viewing is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis.

"We wanted to tell the story of the Romanians who escaped communism," she said. "This was a very dramatic, traumatic experience that these people had. It was very much like North Korea. It was like a prison. You couldn't get in. You couldn't get out."

Popa grew up in the capital city of Bucharest, during the repressive regime of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Widely reviled, he ruled Romania as a police state from 1965 until 1989, when he was deposed and executed during an uprising. He instituted ruinous economic policies and mandatory reproduction to double the population of Romania. That resulted in the infamous Romanian orphanages and a generation of damaged children.

Ceausescu ruled through fear and censorship, deploying a brutal secret police network known as the Securitate. He employed hundreds of thousands of Romanian civilians to inform on their friends, family and neighbors.

Popa said there was a running joke that if you went to dinner, you picked up the vase of flowers on the table to check for listening devices, she said. It was safest to assume that your telephone was bugged as well.

"Every time you called somebody you'd hear a click," she said.

Popa, who emigrated to the United States in 1995 is a co-founder and vice president of the Heritage Organization of Romanian American in Minnesota (HORA). The group organizes Romanian language classes, promotes and preserves their culture and documents their history in Minnesota.

They produced "Through the Iron Curtain" with TPT, using money provided by the state of Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund

The documentary also is intended to address the resurgent debate on immigration, Popa said.

"When people prosper individually, they will give back. They will give back to the country they will give back to the community."

Vicki Albu of South St. Paul is the great-granddaughter of Ilie Moisescu, who emigrated to Minnesota from Romania in 1911. He was among the first wave of Romanian immigrants who worked in the packing houses and railroads. They helped build St. Stefan Romanian Orthodox Church in South St. Paul.

An earlier documentary produced by HORA, "A Thousand Dollars and Back," told their stories. One of those featured in that documentary is Eugene Evasku of Cottage Grove.

"Most of those immigrants came here with the idea that 'I'm going to work hard and make some money and go back and buy land in Romania, said Albu, who is a co-founder of HORA and their primary researcher on Romanian immigration to Minnesota.

"Their goal was $1,000. Some of them did go back and did buy land. Then they couldn't get out when communism came."

If you go:

"Through the Iron Curtain" premieres at a special screening Oct. at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. in Minneapolis. Tickets are $20. A panel discussion will follow, moderated by Don Shelby, former WCCO TV anchor. The cost includes a culintary and artistic taste of Romania and a cash bar. For more information, visit www.throughtheironcurtain.com